Police announces active operations for safety in Port of Spain

Trinidad and Tobago: Due to the constant increase in crime in the region Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Department announced their increased presence in the city of Port of Spain, the capital city of Trinidad and Tobago, on Friday, 6 January.

The police department has deployed multiple enhancements in the measures of safety and security with the intent to detect, deter and reduce crimes within the city of Port of Spain and eventually in the nation.

Multiple operations are in progress by the police department to assist the area of Besson Street, Woodbrook Police and Central Police Station districts.

The operations are also active in the area that works as counterparts for the police department at Port of Spain city, especially in the commercial area and shopping hubs that are heavily crowded.

The police department mentioned that “The exercises will also transcend around the neighbouring residential areas in the Newtown and Uptown communities of the capital.”

The police operations in the region are sustained under the guidance of officers like Harripersad Ramnarine, who is Senior Superintendent; Winston Maharaj, who is Assistant Commissioner of Police of the north-west part; Rakesh Ramsook, who is Superintendent of the Port of Spain division.

Michael Sooker, who is Superintendent of the Mounted and Canine Branch, is also playing an important role in the exercise by police.

The people around the region are praising the efforts of the police department and are sharing their greetings and opinions on the approach of the police department.

People are saying, “This is a good police presence. However, it’s probably overkill in Independence Square. Most snatching and robberies occur on Charlotte, Henry, and Frederick Streets, not so much on Independence Square. So I suggest putting the police there. The criminals then run back to either George and Nelson Street Planning or Bath Street Planning.”

Another individual said about the approach of the police, “Tunapuna seems to be an area where I’m certain the Authorities are implementing similar strategies. The citizens are scared more in these areas. I know that it’s impossible to have Officers everywhere, but their presence has positive results.”

By highlighting the importance of the involvement of the local people in the safety and security of the region, someone said, “The public, however, has crucial information that can make and/or break cases; without the public and its contribution, we are but back to square one.”

The police department added in their statement that “ The citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and to provide information of any suspicious activities in the region to our front-line officers as we all are working together for a safer city.”