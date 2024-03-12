PM Terrance Drew’s planted tree bears fruit, shares glimpses to foster locally grown crops

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew planted banana trees in his house during the lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic which has now started bearing fruit.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew planted banana trees in his house during the lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic which has now started bearing fruit. This turned out to be the moment of joy for the Prime Minister who shared glimpses on social media to showcase his love for planting and gardening.

PM Drew termed it as “Backyard Gardening”, aiming to encourage the citizens to grow more and more plants for the enhancement of local products. He shared the news with the people in a motivating tone to express his desire to achieve food security efficiently in St Kitts and Nevis.

The step has been widely lauded by Netizens who said that food security is important for small island nations like St Kitts and Nevis. Many asserted that steps should be taken to promote local products as home-grown fruits and vegetables are more beneficial to both locals as well as the economy.

Agriculture Sector is one of the major factors for the expansion and diversification of the economy in St Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean. The entire region has been focusing on increasing the usage of local food products, aiming to reduce the dependency on food imports.

The countries in the Caribbean including St Kitts and Nevis are filled with numerous natural elements, making them potential for the production of several crops and farming. Several plans and agendas have been formulated to achieve modern farming techniques and mitigate the issues related to food security.

However, the limitations of the resources due to being small island nations, have been restricting the Caribbean to take effective steps for food security and enhancements of the local products.

On this front, the government of St Kitts and Nevis has increased the budget for the agriculture sector this year, aiming to promote the sector.

Increased Budget Allocation

During the 2024 budget address, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew announced a total of $18.5 million for the recurrent expenditure which is a 6.4% increase from the last year. The aim of the budget allocation is to strengthen the human resource capacity with the recruitment of trained personnel and enhance the technical support for the farming community.

Besides this, a total of $9.4 million in capital expenditure has been allocated for 2024, aiming to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in the agriculture sector through Zero Hunger, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Life Below Water, and Responsible Consumption and Production.

Prime Minister Dr Drew also referred to food security as “a strategic pillar of their Sustainable Island State Agenda”.

On this front, the government has started to work and aims to achieve CARICOM’s 25 by 25 agenda, stating the 25% reduction in food imports by 2025. This has led the government to initiate several steps in the agriculture sector such as encouraging the production of the crops in St Kitts and Nevis.

25 by 25 Agenda

The agenda which is set by CARICOM has been well worked by the government of St Kitts and Nevis, aiming to fulfil their sustainable state goals. PM Drew said that the food security and reduction in the country’s food import will be great assistance for their agenda and the government is making strides in this field.

With this aim, the government has been working to develop land-based aqua-culture facilities to foster local production. Randel Thompson- the Director of Marine Resources of St Kitts and Nevis outlined that there is a need for the construction of a dedicated building for aquaculture which is expected to take one year to completion.

He also outlined the plans of the government for the development of sea moss production exhibition sites which is a significant step for marine sector transformation. The government has also been taking steps to foster the expertise of the local farmers with sustainable farming practices.

Diverse Land-based Aqua-Culture Activities

The activity will facilitate the rearing of the fish or shrimp from eggs until they reach market size for consumption. This activity will also feature the incorporation of the ornament fish development.

In order to fulfill the 25 by 25 agenda, the government of St Kitts and Nevis has recently collaborated with the local farmers who agreed to produce specific crops. The crops will include the farming of watermelon, cantaloupe, tomatoes, and sweet peppers.

The partnership took place in early February 2024 and on this front, the farmers have also produced sweet peppers and tomatoes during a 25 by 25 Crop Farmer Commodity Meeting on February 7, 2024.

Minister of Agriculture- Samal Duggins took part in the meeting and said that the government will support the crop farmers through the provision of relevant inputs. He said that the farmers will produce more crops than needed locally, aiming to foster their dependency on local products.