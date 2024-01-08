PM Terrance Drew welcomes Marci Len and Lilian Chatterjee at St Kitts

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew welcomed Marci Len- Canadian Minister, and Lilian Chatterjee at the La Cuchina Restaurant on Saturday

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew welcomed Marci Len- Canadian Minister, and Lilian Chatterjee at the La Cuchina Restaurant on Saturday. The diplomats discussed a number of matters, such as cooperation and other bilateral ties.

PM Drew shared glimpses of the meeting and expressed pleasure in hosting the breakfast for the diplomats at St Kitts Marriott Resort. He said that the meeting was a delightful start with productive discussions.

He referred to it as “Breakfast diplomacy in action” and said that the meeting brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew was also joined by Senator Isalean Philip and said that it was a privilege to host a bilateral breakfast with Canadian Minister of Women and Gender Affairs and Youth- Marci Ien and Lilian Chatterjee of Canada.

Besides this, Minister Ien was also the esteemed guest speaker for the Prime Minister’s Gala on Janaury 5 evening. The meeting featured discussions on matters such as strengthening of the bilateral relations and cooperation.

Further, he also outlined the agenda of St Kitts and Nevis of becoming a Sustainable Island State and said that the government will work for their vision.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also hosted the New Year’s Grand Gala at the Marriott Dome on January 5, 2024. The aim of the gala is to create an even experience for attendees and make people celebrate the festive occasion with great enthusiasm.

Recently, St Kits and Nevis concluded the celebration of Sugar Mas 52 and said that the festival showcased culture and heritage. PM Drew said that the festival brought immense pride and gratitude in the spirit.

He also expressed gratitude and pride for St Kitts and Nevis and said that these events marked the richness of the culture and contemporary traditions of the country.