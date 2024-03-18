PM Terrance Drew volunteers for enhancement work of JNF’s entrance

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has volunteered for the enhancement of the foyer of the JNF General Hospital in St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has volunteered for the enhancement of the foyer of the JNF General Hospital in St Kitts and Nevis. He was joined by his wife Diani Price Drew and Konris Maynard- Minister of Public Utilities to participate in the work of the upgradation of the entrance of the hospital.

He expressed pleasure and said that the government has been making efforts to uplift the health sector and provide quality facilities to the citizens. PM Drew shared glimpses of painting the walls of the entrance of the JNF Hospital along with his wife and other staff.

The major work is underway at the entrance of Joseph N France General Hospital which is part of the government’s work towards the infrastructure upliftment of St Kitts and Nevis. The work is conducted by the Cable, TDC Group of Companies, and Berger Paints in collaboration with the Labour Party government.

Prime Minister Drew referred to it as “part of the tremendous work” which has been undergoing to enhance the hospital aesthetically and improve the healthcare service. He said,” This is part of the tremendous work that is being done to enhance the hospital aesthetically and to improve healthcare service to our people, which they deserve, on our way to accreditation.”

Diani Prince Drew also shared glimpses and expressed pleasure in joining his husband in volunteering to participate in the work of the hospital. She said,” I was happy to join my husband, Dr Terrance Drew yesterday in volunteering at the Joseph N France General Hospital, where major work is underway to enhance the hospital. I look forward to volunteering again soon.”

She expressed delight and said that she is now a top-class painter due to the tips from the hardworking members of the team.

The government has been focusing on uplifting the JNF General Hospital, aiming to provide quality service to the citizens. The installation of new equipment, building of the infrastructure, and implementation of advanced technology for the treatment are some of the steps taken by the Labour Party-led administration.

Recently, the building for the placing of the MRI machine has been unveiled and said that people would be given proper access to such technologies at the General Hospital.

Many expressed pleasure and appreciated Prime Minister Drew for their work uplifting the hospital. One added,” Keep up the good work Hon. PM Dr Drew you and your young labour government are doing some positive things in this country that some people will like us to forget about.”

People said that this is the first for any PM doing volunteer work for the health or any other sector. They lauded PM Drew and his wife for getting the job done and thanked him for making efforts for quality healthcare.

Another commented,” This is history in the making, i have never seen such volunteer work ever been done by the former government, where you witness the Hon.PM. Dr Terrance Drew as well as The Man For #3 Hon. Konris Maynard, and other staff members at the JNF getting involve also, to beautify the lobby entrance, Oh and not forgetting the Hon. PM’s Wife Mrs. Diani Prince Drew joining in with her wonderful husband to get the job done, there is norhing better than having The First Lady’s Touch On The Job.”