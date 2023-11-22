PM Terrance Drew visits the Art Exhibition

Prime Minister, Terrance Drew paid a visit to the Art Exhibition at the Youth Empowerment Department at Cable Building on November 21.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister, Terrance Drew paid a visit to the Art Exhibition at the Youth Empowerment Department at Cable Building on November 21.

He visited the department to see the art done by the young creatives which is showcased at the Cable Building.

Moreover, the artworks were done as the mark of Youth month that is November and the artworks are displayed at the department.

The Youth Art Exhibition at the Ministry’s Secretariat holds all the stunning art pieces with the various themes that are natural scenery, renewable energy and conservation.

Significantly, the themes were representing the rich heritage of St Kitts and Nevis in a very beautiful way.

For the entire month of November, the artworks are on display under the Youth Art Exhibition at the department.

Considerably, any person can visit to see the stunning art created by the youth and that also at no cost that is completely free.

The timing to have a look at the art pieces is from morning 8am to evening 4pm for five days a week (Monday to Friday).

Also, the PM appreciated the efforts which the young talent has put in the artworks.

“They were truly exceptional and I must say I was quite impressed,” quoted PM Terrance Drew.

Further, the Prime Minister Terrance Drew shared the glimpse of his visit to the Art Exhibition on social media.

On the Prime Minister’s social media post, the public gave their reactions as well. The reactions were all about appreciating the work done by young talent.

“The palette is recognizably Kittitian: brilliant blues and greens, just as it looks to our own eyes,” commented one.

“ Wow, Our people are so talented. Well Done,” said another.

Moving ahead, people even congratulated the youth through the reactions.

“This is awesome, congratulations to the talented children,” said one in this regard.

