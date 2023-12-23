PM Terrance Drew visits JNF hospital, examines AC units

The Prime minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr. Terrance Drew visited the Joseph N. France General Hospital on Wednesday as part of his annual Christmas visit. He analysed the recently installed AC units at medical and surgical wards.

This visit mainly focuses on spreading happiness as Christmas is approaching. He was seen greeting the patients with a smile and thanking the hospital staff for their exceptional services. He was especially happy about the fact the medical and surgical wards now have the much-needed services of the air conditioning units.

He wished the patients a speedy recovery and also gave out gifts to them. He went to check on the conditions of the children at the hospital as he visited the pediatric ward.

Moreover, he got to know about the milestone that the hospital completed recently as AC units have been installed under the ongoing public and private partnership between the office of prime minister and Victor William of William Architectural.

The public and private partnerships are beneficial in making the project’s completion a possibility in many cases as well as in the early completion of other projects. Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew had worked as a general practitioner himself in the past, which explains his enthusiasm for the field.

These infrastructural improvements will help the hospital achieve its goals, such as providing universal healthcare access, improving emergency care, and easy treatment. The patients will no longer experience extreme discomfort due to excessive heat.

Prime minister said that he does understand that some health issues can get worse in case of excessive humidity and this is the reason why the government of St Kitts and Nevis has entered into a partnership with Williams Architectural. These newly installed AC units will greatly assist in treatment.

The Director of Health Institutions, Federation of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Jenson Morton also said that it is a very happy occasion to see the completion the project.

He is exceptionally happy that now critical patients in the medical and surgical wards will be able to get treatment in well-controlled environment. There could not have been a better present for Christmas for the hospital.

The owner of Williams Architecture, Mr. Victor Williams wants to encourage both public and private sectors to come together and work for the benefit of St Kitts and Nevis. He chose healthcare sector as he wants to make the recovery of the patients a little bit easier. He would love to see other private sectors to also work not necessarily in medical field but education or other infrastructural endeavors with government to help the nation.

This is a big step in achieving a bigger goal set by the Ministry of health care to provide its citizens with the best and quickest medical service.