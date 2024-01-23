PM Terrance Drew travels Nevis, meets Premier Brantley

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew travelled to Nevis with Cabinet and met with the Premier of Nevis- Mark Brantley on Monday.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew travelled to Nevis with Cabinet and met with the Premier of Nevis – Mark Brantley on Monday. The visit aimed to discuss several new growth opportunities for the island with its government.

PM Terrance Drew and Premier Mark Brantley were joined by their Cabinet Colleagues, including Foreign Minister- Dr Denzil Douglas, Deputy Prime Minister- Dr Geoffrey Hanley, Minister Konris Maynard, Minister Samal Duggins, Alexis Jeffers and Eric Evelyn- Cabinet Minister from Nevis Island Administration.

PM Drew referred to it as “a productive discussion” and said that they look forward to strengthening the cooperation between the two islands for the betterment of the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis. He also lauded the Nevisian hospitality and said that the citizens are warm and generous.

PM Drew added, ”I was happy to travel to Nevis today with my colleagues in the Federal Cabinet to meet with the Premier of Nevis and the Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration.” He said that their discussions were productive, and they look forward to continued cooperation for the benefit of the people and the Federation.

“Thanks for the great Nevisian hospitality, ”said the prime minister.

The Nevis Island Administration has extended a warm welcome and greetings to the Federal Cabinet. Premier Mark Brantley added that they discussed several matters of concern and reiterated the commitment to achieving a sustainable island state.

While expressing pleasure, he added that he was happy today to welcome Prime Minister Drew and the Federal Cabinet to Nevis and for the opportunity to formalise joint Cabinet discussions as they move together towards achieving a sustainable island state.

Brantley added that their discussions were fruitful and helpful in creating new opportunities. He said,” Our discussions were frank and fruitful, and we look forward to creating more opportunities for dialogue as we move St Kitts and Nevis forward.”

Denzil Douglas- Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis, shared glimpses of the meeting and said,” The Federal Cabinet and the Nevis Island Assembly Cabinet convened a Joint Cabinet Meeting in Nevis today, Monday, January 22, 2024.”

The government of St Kitts and Nevis said that the meeting marked a significant improvement in the working relationship between both islands.