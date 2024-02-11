PM Terrance Drew ties knot with diplomat Diani Prince, netizens shower love

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew tied the knot with Diplomat and Attorney from St Vincent- Diani Prince on Saturday.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew tied the knot with Diplomat and Attorney from St Vincent- Diani Prince on Saturday. The wedding took place in Barbados and was officiated by Rev. Fr David Yarde of the Anglican Church.

While sharing the glimpses on social media, PM Drew announced his marriage and expressed pleasure in taking vows with his wife. He said,” It is with a grateful heart that I inform you of my marriage to my wife Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew.”

PM Drew mentioned that the marriage vows took place in the presence of God and their loved ones. The ceremony was attended by the prime minister’s mother, son, and sisters. Along with that, the close family members of Diani Prince have also marked their presence in the marriage.

After that, Prime Minister Drew officially introduced his wife to the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis and others. He also urged for prayers and support for themselves and their good marriage life.

He said,” I therefore officially introduce you to Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew. We ask for your prayers and support as we embark on our new life together.”

The news of the Prime Minister’s marriage has collected reactions from the people of St Kitts and Nevis outside. Several cabinet people extended wishes to them and congratulated them on the auspicious occasion.

Deputy Prime Minister- Geoffrey Hanley also took the opportunity to wish his colleague on his big day. He said,” On behalf of my wife and myself, congratulations to Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and his beautiful wife, Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew. May God bless you on your new journey! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness and ever-growing love.”

Further, the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis also showered their love and wished for his a good married life. One commented,” Congratulations Hon Prime Minister Drew, I welcome your wife and the extended family to our beloved federation..”

Another commented,” Congratulations. May God’s blessings and love always be apart of your togetherness. From the Percivals family.”

Besides this, netizens also called the wife of Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew the first lady of St Kitts and Nevis. One stated,” Congratulations. May Almighty God continue to bless this union with years of continuous love, support and mutual respect through communication. Blessings Prime Minister and First Lady.”

The greetings powered on the new couple with wishes such as “Congratulations to both of you great wishes on your journey may god be with you both.”