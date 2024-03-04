PM Terrance Drew recalls Labour Party’s people-centric achievements

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew recalled the achievements of the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party and said that the administration has always put the people first.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew recalled the achievements of the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party and said that the administration has always put the people first. He said that they have implemented several measures that have never been done earlier in the country.

The first thing was the increment in the minimum wages of the workers of St Kitts and Nevis. He said that there was no increment in the minimum wage for 10 years until the new Labour-led Government came into office.

The government of St Kitts and Nevis also announced the pension for GAE workers as part of their second which was never done before. Along with that, the Labour-led administration also implemented the increment in the gratuity for GAE workers which was decreased by PAM/UNITY.

The salaries of the civil servants have also been increased to 40 plus percent over time and PM Dr Drew expressed pleasure in recalling the achievements.

Prime Minister Dr Drew also announced “the Children’s financial education and savings initiative”, aiming to benefit children from ages 5 to 18. He said that the program is exclusive and part of the initiatives for the development of St Kitts and Nevis.

As per the initiative, the amount for the children will be $1000 each. Out of the amount, $500 will be allocated to savings and the $500 will be given to shares. Besides this, the government of St Kitts and Nevis announced the increase in the social security minimum payment.

The worker’s independence bonus of $1000 was also announced which is part of the Labour government’s development agenda. PM Terrance Drew expressed pleasure and said that the bonus is also part of their Independence Reset Plan.

The plan of Integrity in public life, which the previous administration avoided. PM Drew mentioned that the initiative was avoided to take action against the acts of corruption.

He added that none of these initiatives was done by PAM/UNITY, but they wanted an increase and they put in place a plan for it. He said,” Labour Always puts the people first and waited until 2024 after we took care of the people.”