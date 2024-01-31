PM Terrance Drew meets UN Resident Coordinator Didier Trebucq

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew, met with Didier Trebucq- United Nations Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, on Tuesday

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew, met with Didier Trebucq- United Nations Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, on Tuesday. The meeting was hosted at the prime minister’s office among the other cabinet officials.

The meeting featured a discussion on several matters of concern between St Kitts and Nevis and the United Nations. The diplomats talked about the areas of collaboration and cooperation, highlighting the sustainable agenda of the country.

Further, PM Drew and Trebuq also discussed the development of a new UN Country Implementation Plan and its several implications. The meeting also shed light on the strategic partnership between St Kitts and Nevis and the United Nations.

PM Terrance Drew noted,” We discussed the collaboration between the UN and St Kitts and Nevis and the development of a new UN Country Implementation Plan for the upcoming two years.”

Besides this, PM Drew also outlined his plans of turning St Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island state. He shed light on the issues of the small island nations and said that the sustainable agendas are beneficial for them.

Along with a sustainable agenda, the meeting also highlighted several aspects of renewable energy. PM Drew outlined the steps taken by the government to reduce the carbon footprints and enhance renewable resources.

In addition to that, the plans and ideas for empowering youth and creating opportunities for them have also been discussed during the meeting. They talked about the enhancement of the overall development of the young generation of the country.

The meeting also delved into the discussion of fostering digital transition across the small island nation. The officials cited the importance of the digital landscape and asked for the proper use in the administration work.

Further, the meeting was attended by Naeemah Hazel, the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, and Bjorn Hazel, Senior Foreign Service Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Didier Trebucq was accompanied by Cosbert Woods, the UN Country Coordinator for St Kitts and Nevis, and Uzumma Erume, an Economist and Development Coordination Unit Officer at the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office.

UN Coordinator took to Twitter and extended gratitude to PM Terrance Drew for the warm welcome in St Kitts and Nevis. He also appreciated the partnership between the federation and the United Nations.

He also extended full support to the government of St Kitts and Nevis for the fulfilment of the sustainable agenda.

He said, ”Thank you, PM Terrance Drew, for the partnership. The UN Team look forward to supporting the Sustainable Island State agenda of St Kitts and Nevis, empowering youth, fostering digital transition and renewable energy.”