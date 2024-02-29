PM Terrance Drew meets Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, secures education scholarship

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew met with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia- Adel Al Jubier on Wednesday.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew, met with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia- Adel Al Jubier on Wednesday. He referred to it as a “fruitful discussion” and marked the strong diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The meeting also resulted in the exchange of education opportunities between the two countries. St Kitts and Nevis has secured scholarships for the students to study in Saudi Arabia. PM Drew announced, ”I have also secured scholarships for our students to study in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Scholarships will be available later this year, marking good ties between the two countries.

The disucssion was held on the margins of the 46th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads Conference, which has currently been taking place in Guyana. The conference commenced on Sunday last week under the chairmanship of President Irfaan Ali.

During the conference, PM Dr Drew engaged in dialogues and meetings with several diplomatic leaders and talked about several matters related to climate change, sustainable goals, energy, food security, and the financial sector.

The meeting of the Prime Minister with the delegation of Saudi Arabia also discussed the efforts and ways of strengthening the partnership and collaboration between the two countries. They shed light on several parameters of the sectors such as energy, diversification of the economy, and resiliency.

Besides this, PM Terrance Drew also talked about the agenda of turning St Kitts and Nevis into a Sustainable Island State. He said that the discussion marked the strong cooperation between the Federation and Saudi Arabia, opening routes to investment and trade.

He said, ”St Kitts and Nevis is grateful for the partnership with Saudi Arabia toward the transformation of our energy sector in the name of climate resilience, sustainability, and economic transformation.”

Besides this, PM Drew’s wife First Lady Diani Prince Drew attended the Menstrual Hygiene Initiative which was hosted by First Lady of Guyana-Arya Ali. The event was held on Monday at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown.

The Menstrual Hygiene Initiative, championed by the Office of the First Lady of Guyana in September 2021, has been committed to eradicating period poverty in the region. Arya Ali’s vision aims to ensure that every girl has access to essential menstrual hygiene products, emphasizing the importance of dignity and inclusivity.

PM Terrance Drew appreciated First Lady Ali for her significant contribution towards the development of thousands of women and girls. He said that this is the perfect platform to ensure the safety and security of women in society.

The 46th CARICOM Meeting is aimed to celebrate the strong ties between the member states and strengthen the efforts on a collaborative approach towards several matters related to development.