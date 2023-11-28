PM Terrance Drew launches Kidney Transplant Program

PM Terrance Drew graced his presence at the pioneering launch of the Kidney Transplant Program held at Joseph N. France General Hospital.

St Kitts and Nevis: PM Terrance Drew graced his presence at the pioneering launch of the Kidney Transplant Program held at Joseph N. France General Hospital.

Such a launch by the authorities aims at transforming the lives of individuals suffering From Hemodialysis. The program will benefit the hemodialysis patients with the required treatment.

Predominantly, the program has an objective of promoting the healthcare of the citizens and it is for the first time in the country that such an action has been taken for the wellbeing of the individuals.

The idea of introducing the Kidney (renal) transplant program rooted from Prime Minister Terrance Drew’s meeting with Dr Nadey Hakim, the renowned transplant and bariatric surgeon at Cleveland Clinic London. He is a professor of Imperial College as well.

Considerably, he collaborated with the government for the establishment of this transplant program. His collaboration with the initiative will be proven very fruitful for the region as Dr. Hakim would bring an abundance of information related to healthcare to the country.

Further, his expertise and excellence has been marked in more than 200 papers and textbooks. This even commits the best treatment and the solutions to the health problems in the country.

Significantly, the collaboration with such an excellent doctor and professor directly leads towards better and advanced healthcare. Also, promising the advantages to the federation of the country.

Probing ahead, the PM shared the glimpses as well from the launch of the Kidney Transplant Program and netizens appreciated the initiative, appealed to keep up the work.

Interestingly, social media user Sheldon Benjamin termed this wonderful initiative as “Medical Tourism”.

This term by its name only clears that the citizens of the country are pleased with the launched initiative and are hoping for the best to be offered to them through this program.

