PM Terrance Drew joins High-level Climate Action Summit Session

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew joined the panel at the High-level Climate Action Summit Session with VP Kamala Harris. He expressed pleasure and outlined the challenges faced by the small island nations.

He took to Facebook and shared glimpses of the panel. He said, ”I was pleased to be invited to join the panel at the High-level Climate Action Summit Session with Vice President Kamala Harris and other esteemed world leaders.”

He lauded the session and said that it provides perfect platform to small nations to talk about the issues such as sustainability and climate crisis.

He said,”I am always proud of multilateralism because it allows someone like me from a smaller country in the western hemisphere to grace the stage and offer our own approach and solution to what is happening in regards to climate change.”

PM Terrance Drew asserted that St Kitts and Nevis is on the frontline of climate change and while they did not create the problem we are suffering tremendously. Nevertheless, they do not claim victimhood, but rather aim to be a part of the solution.

He said that they are determined to make the contribution towards climate action. Saint Kitts and Nevis although the smallest independent country in the western hemisphere just recently signed an agreement to have the largest solar energy battery developed in the entire Caribbean.

“Our size does not limit us. This is only one of our many initiatives, ”said the prime minister.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew led the delegation of St Kitts and Nevis to attend the COP 28 in Duabi. He also addressed the High-Level Segment, United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Besides this, he also delivered his closing remarks at the Business and Philanthropy Forum and talked the importance of private sector in driving climate action.

During his address at COP 28, he also called for a collective action against the climate change and invited the international community to tackle the crisis in a decisive manner.

