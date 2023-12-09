PM Terrance Drew inaugurates new facility of St Kitts Credit Union

Dr. Terrance Drew inaugurates the new facility of St Kitts Co-Operative Credit Union at Church Street in Basseterre on Friday.

St Kitts and Nevis: Dr Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, inaugurates the new branch of St Kitts Co-Operative Credit Union at Church Street in Basseterre on Friday.

Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Terrance Drew joined the officials in the event for the opening of the new St Kitts Co-Operative Credit Union (SKCCU) branch, which is situated at the corner of Cayon Street and Church Street in Basseterre.

Prime Minister Drew, who is also the Minister of Finance, cut the ribbon and inaugurated the new office space.

The new branch of SKCCU provides more spacious accommodations to fulfil their financial transactions in a more convenient way at a better location.

Prime Minister said, “This is marking a momentous occasion as we celebrate the inauguration of the new and upgraded facilities of the St Kitts Credit Union. This significant development is a testament to your commitment to enhancing the services offered to your valued members.”

He appreciated the members of SKCCU and added in his speech, “Credit unions have played a crucial role in reshaping the social fabric of our nation. Without these financial cooperatives, many of our citizens would find themselves without access to banking services even today.”

He further moves on with his statement, “The positive impact of credit union facilities on the lives of individuals and families is immeasurable, and the St Kitts Credit Union, boasting over 20,000 members, has achieved remarkable growth through dedicated service rather than extensive marketing efforts.”

He congratulated the St. Kitts Credit Union on the milestone of their achievements and the commendable work that they did for their nation.

The credit union of St Kitts are doing better work in the field of finance for the people of the nation. They are shaping the structure of banking, both offline and online, that can better serve the needs of the nation.

Since their opening in 1982, Credit Union has gone through many highs and lows. After going through many challenges, the union still worked with dedication and kept on moving forward for the last 33 years.

And upcoming times for the union and the nation together seem to have optimistic rays and positive possibilities for the future in the kind of growth they are turning now consistently.

SKCCU recently came up with some new services for the common people and small businesses on the occasion of Christmas, which will make banking easier for common people.

Union introduced the latest features and better accessibility of their online banking system, which can help people avoid the rush to the bank and long lines while getting simple access to their savings.

For the small businesses of the nation, SKCCU, through ECPCGC, arranged one-on-one consultancy, where advice and guidance on market and finance were given so the new businesses in the market could grow faster.

The government with Credit Union are laying down the road to a prosperous future for the country, and people are carrying a very optimistic approach for the upcoming economic ventures.