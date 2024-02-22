PM Terrance Drew hosts discussion with IMF members on economic developments

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew hosted a discussion with members of the IMF Mission as part of the Article IV consultation on the economic developments and macroeconomic policies on Wednesday.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew hosted a discussion with members of the IMF Mission as part of the Article IV consultation on the economic developments and macroeconomic policies on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the Financial Secretary Hilary Hazel and Deputy Financial Secretary, Sylvia Manning-Gumbs. The International Monetary Fund has been hosting such discussions with members to enhance the work on Article IV.

In order to participate in the meeting, the representatives of the IMF visited St Kitts and Nevis and held discussions on several matters of concern related to the economy and finances. Prime Minister Dr Drew also shed light on the country’s agenda of becoming a sustainable island state and said that the visit holds great significance for the economic prospects.

Prime Minister Dr Drew also had a productive meeting with Deputy Managing Director Bo Li and his team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), including Executive Director, of IMF, Philip Jennings on Saturday last week.

The meeting has focused on several matters related to finances and other economic aspects and marked the discussions ahead of the 107th Meeting of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Monetary Council.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s Office. PM Drew added that the discussion with the IMF has played a great role in understanding the measures for achieving the sustainable island state agenda. The meeting also shed light on several strides of the Federation toward the development and growth of the small island nation.

PM Drew also discussed various initiatives including the implementation of good governance laws, groundbreaking renewable energy projects, advancements in water management, technological innovations, and enhancements to the Citizenship by Investment programme.

Additionally, efforts to bolster the tourism sector through increased flights, cruise ship visits, and stayover tourism were also emphasized during the meeting.

Director Bo Li also addressed the gathering and lauded the agendas and efforts of St Kitts and Nevis in becoming self-reliant. He also expressed satisfaction with the strong progress made by the country on climate adaptation and resilience building and reiterated that the IMF is committed to supporting ECCU member countries, including through policy advice, technical assistance, and lending.