PM Terrance Drew holds bilateral talks with Shirley Botchwey, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister

Prime Minister Terrance Drew along with his delegation engaged in a bilateral talk with Shirley Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ghana.

Guyana – Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew along with his delegation engaged in a bilateral talk with Shirley Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and candidate for Commonwealth Secretary General of Ghana. The discussion aimed to deepen diplomatic relations between both nations and enhance their economic development.

Due to a signed agreement in June 1993, both the nations; Republic of Ghana and Saint Kitts and Nevis have maintained their diplomatic ties.

Shirley Botchwey expressed her country’s eagerness for cooperative regular visits and the potential signing of a Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) with the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis to have a structured framework for future bilateral meetings.

She mentioned her country as Africa’s 6th region, establishing her country at the frontier position of the African Union’s engagement with countries of the Caribbean.

Shirley Botchwey’s vision aligns with Saint Kitts and Nevis’s sustainable Island state Mandate, resilience building, and climate crisis response.

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo presented a letter to PM Terrance Drew promoting her candidature for the post of Commonwealth Secretary General and highlighting her vision for sectors like climate change, investments in trade and properties, increasing the Secretariat’s power, and initiatives for renewable energy.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew mentioned the commonwealth as a pursuit of glory and progress for both nations. He mentioned that both nations will greatly benefit from the Commonwealth Secretariat’s capacity-building initiatives.

He said upon his personal experience, People of Saint Kitts and Nevis benefitted greatly from the Commonwealth Secretariat’s capacity-building initiatives during his tenure as a new Prime minister.

Minister Shirley Botchwey also highlighted the areas where the commonwealth could benefit both the nations including their development of youth population, resource management in small island states, and innovation in science and technology.

Both nations have expressed their gratitude to each other for a collaborative approach to developing their nations in various aspects, heading towards a realm of social welfare.