PM Terrance Drew hands over fleet of vehicles to Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew handed over a new fleet of vehicles to the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force. The handing-over ceremony was held at the Police Training School on Thursday, aiming to enhance the service of the officers.

PM Drew shared glimpses of the ceremony and expressed pleasure in supporting the Police Force of the country. He said that the vehicles will enhance the productivity of the Police Force which will work hard to maintain peace and security in the country.

He also reiterated his commitment towards the security and safety of the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis and said that the donation marked their seriousness for curbing the crime situation. PM Drew also lauded his administration for showcasing its dedication to the enhancement of a safe environment in the country.

The Prime Minister stressed that investments like these will further bolster their efforts to maintain a secure environment for all. He said,” Our government remains steadfast in its dedication to the safety and security of every citizen. Through strategic investments like these, we reinforce our commitment to ensuring a secure environment for all.”

Prime Minister Drew added that the vehicles also marked the seriousness of the government towards the upliftment of the law enforcement sector of St Kitts and Nevis. He said that the fleet vehicles would symbolize the tireless efforts of the government in keeping the communities safe.

He said, ”This is more than just transportation and the government will continue to make meaning investments towards the safety and security of its citizens.”

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also engaged in talks with the officials of the Police Force, highlighting the security strategies and other plans for safety. He also lauded the efforts and steps taken by the Police Force in establishing peace and harmony in the society of St Kitts and Nevis.

The citizens of St Kitts and Nevis lauded the government of St Kitts and Nevis and said that this is an important step for bolstering the Police Force which will work for the protection of the citizens.

One commented,” We have a prime minister that cares. We love you pm all we need is some love back. Better under labour.”

Another asserted,” Undoubtedly, one of the safest, cleanest, and most beautiful islands in the world. Me love St.Kitts.”

The citizens appreciated PM Drew for the handing over of the vehicles and called it “an important step for increasing the productivity of the officers. It will also strengthen the law enforcement sector of the country.”