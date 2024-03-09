PM Terrance Drew extends wishes on International Women’s Day

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew extended wishes on International Women’s Day on Friday. He stressed empowering women and said that their valuable contribution towards society building should be recognized.

While wishing, PM Drew said, ”Happy International Women’s Day to all the incredible women who continue to break barriers, inspire change, and shape a future where equality knows no bounds.”

He paid tribute to women and said that the day should serve as the platform to enhance their contribution to nation-building and the developmental sector of St Kitts and Nevis.

PM Terrance Drew mentioned that the government of St Kitts and Nevis has been advocating gender equality and acknowledging the invaluable role of women in various fields.

He also emphasized the crucial role of breaking barriers and inspiring positive changes. He also recognized the commitment of the women in uplifting society with their dedication and hard work.

Denzil Douglas- Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis also extended wishes on International Women’s Day and said that the women have been contributing to the society of the nation building.

He said, ”Happy International Women’s Day to all my families, friends and associates. She is clothed with strength and dignity and she laughs without fear of the future.”

International Women’s Day has been celebrated across the globe on March 8 under the theme- “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.”

Department of Marine Resources of St Kitts and Nevis also extended wishes on the day and said that their hard work and dedication have remained pillars of the society.

Besides this, Ram’s Supermarket also celebrated International Women’s Day and said that the mark values the dedication and passion of all women. It added that the dedication and passion of all the women at Ram’s are great as they bring joy to their customers or enrich their community.