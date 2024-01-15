PM Terrance Drew extends birthday wishes to Denzil Douglas

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew, extended birthday wishes to Denzil Douglas- Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Sunday. The government hosted the birthday gala under the title “Simply the best year, Cheers to another year.”

The event was also attended by Prime Minister Dr Drew and other cabinet officials who poured wishes on Denzil Douglas on his 71st birthday. PM Drew added, ”Join me in extending birthday wishes to Dr Denzil Douglas, who is celebrating today.”

He said,” May God continue to bless him, and may his day be an enjoyable and memorable one.” Prime Minister said that Dr Douglas has worked for the betterment of St Kitts and Nevis and lauded his leadership.

Samal Duggins- Minister of Agriculture of St Kitts and Nevis, also extended wishes to Denzil Douglas and said that his steadfast leadership have contributed to the nation-building. He said,” Happy Birthday to the iconic Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas. Your 20 years of steadfast leadership have left an indelible mark on our nation’s history. Thank you for your dedicated service and your continued guidance and wisdom. May your day be filled with joy and celebration, for you’re simply the best.”

Besides this, citizens of St Kitts and Nevis also congratulated Dr Douglas on his 71st birthday. He said,” Happy birthday, Honorable Dr Denzil Llewellyn Douglas. Wishing you God’s richest blessings and many more wonderful years of celebrations love, joy and happiness. ENJOY.”

Another citizen added,” First of all let me extend Earth Strong Blessings To The Champ, who have stood the test of all the attacks from left, right and centre, and who have showed them, that he is still standing and stronger like the lion who he is, Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, May Almighty God Continues To Bless You to see many more Earth Strong Enjoy your day Hip Hip Hooray.”

Dr Denzil Douglas celebrated his birthday on Sunday with a great gala.