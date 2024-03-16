PM Terrance Drew explores capability hyperbaric chambers, outlines benefits

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew assessed the hyperbaric chambers at the CDA Technical Institute of the West Indies on Friday.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew assessed the hyperbaric chambers at the CDA Technical Institute of the West Indies on Friday. He explored the capabilities of hyperbaric oxygen therapy and said that the chamber could be transformative for the health sector of St Kitts and Nevis.

He said that the therapy involves breathing 100% pure oxygen within a pressurized hyperbaric chamber, which would be helpful for the upliftment of the health sector. PM Drew added that the therapy will also offer a revolutionary approach to medical treatment.

Prime Minister Drew was accompanied by the Advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office, Austin Edinborough and the tour was conducted by the Owner/Director of the Hyperbaric Chamber, Captain Ray Black and CEO Mc Clean Hobson.

PM Drew lauded the chamber and said that the institute will be helpful for the revolution in the healthcare sector of St Kitts and Nevis. He also held a discussion with the owner of the Chamber to enhance the collaboration and understand the benefits of the facility.

He said that the institute will work closely with the government of St Kitts and Nevis in order to address critical health issues and other things. The facility will be helpful in tackling problems such as diabetic complications such as poor circulation and ulcerated feet.

Besides this, the chamber will also be used to treat conditions such as carbon monoxide poisoning, decompression sickness, gas gangrene and radiation injuries. This will lead to the upliftment of the health sector in the country and provide quality service to the residents and the citizens.

PM Drew mentioned that it is the world’s largest collection of hyperbaric chambers which aimed to leverage the potential of the health sector of St Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister added," Discussions were held on the potential of the institute collaborating closely with the government, with aims to leverage these chambers to address critical health issues, including diabetic complications such as poor circulation and ulcerated feet."

Besides this, the government of St Kitts and Nevis has been working tirelessly to enhance the health sector with proper development JNF General Hospital and other facilities. The government also aimed to secure kidney transplant project, aiming to benefit the citizens with the quality of healthcare.