PM Terrance Drew distributes tablets to school students

St Kitts and Nevis: The Prime Minister Terrance Drew distributed the first set of tablets to the pupils of Deane Glassford Primary School, St Kitts and Nevis on November 23.

Significantly, the tablets got distributed under the One-to-One Laptop Programme.

Earlier during the sitting of the National Assembly on Monday, Geoffrey Hanley, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education stated that the devices are properly equipped.

Likewise, the fully equipped devices consisting of textbooks, exercises, educational videos are provided to the students which will help them to be properly informed about the topics.

Moreover, he shared the glimpse of providing tablets to the school students on social media.

Considerably, PM Terrance Drew under the shared post marked it as a wonderful and delightful commencement of his birthday celebration.

Such a statement by the PM evidently reflects his dedication towards the sustainable development of the country.

Further, the public presented wonderful birthday wishes with the praising words for the work he is doing for the country to the Prime Minister.

“ Happy Birthday honorable PM. God’s Divine Blessings on you always. Keep up the wonderful call to service. Remain steadfast in seeking God’s wisdom, guidance, protection, health and grace as you continue leading the nation right,” wished one.

Along with the birthday wishes, people even reacted to the great work done as the tablet distribution.

“ When the children of the nation love you. It’s a sign of how blessed and loved you are. Stay in the favor of God,” commented another.

One even appreciated the work and presented the birthday wish altogether by extending Birthday blessings to the Prime Minister and sharing appreciation for the work.

Such reactions by the netizens state the pleasure citizens have by having such a great and dedicated Prime Minister.

All in all, such a good deed on the day of PM’s birthday made it remarkable and memorable for the children, region and the PM.

