PM Terrance Drew celebrates World Children’s Day

Dr Terrance Drew , Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis and the minister of foreign affairs of St Kitts and Nevis, Denzil Llewellyn Douglas extended their wishes on World Children’s Day

Dr Terrance Drew , Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis and the minister of foreign affairs of St Kitts and Nevis, Denzil Llewellyn Douglas extended their wishes on World Children’s Day celebrated on 20th November every year.

Children’s Day is celebrated annually on November 20th, since the United Nations General Assembly declared the Rights of the Child on November 20th, 1959.

World Children’s Day 2023 was celebrated under the theme of “For Every Child, Every Right”. World children’s day is an opportunity to take a moment and cherish the laughter, innocence, and boundless potential of every child.

The day is dedicated to recognising the rights, wellbeing, and potential of every child.

“Today, we celebrate the unique magic that children bring into our lives and the promise they hold for a world filled with compassion, kindness, and endless possibilities. Happy World Children’s Day!”, says Dr Terrance drew.

“Theme: “For Every Child, Every Right”. Children Day observance varies from country to country. In St. Kitts Nevis, June is observed as “Child Month”. Our children, our future let us love and nurture them and instill in them good values, discipline, honesty, trust, self-esteem, patience, and the good virtues of Life. Children have Rights too, let’s listen to them and guide them in the Right Direction”, says Denzil Douglas.

Denzil Douglas also congratulated boys and girls who were recognised by the Department of Youth Empowerment on the occasion of World Children’s Day. He also proudly congratulated 10 students from 5 schools in his constituency.

Two students from each of the primary and secondary schools in St. Kitts who fit these criteria: display leadership skills, Politeness and Most Helpfulness were recognized and rewarded.

The 10 students are :

Saddlers Secondary: Zahnelle Jeffers and Jayden Warner

Saddlers Primary: Jhouslyn Thomas and Kiarje Carey

Dieppe Bay Primary: Ababa Maccabbee and Ewan Daniel

St. Paul’s Primary: Leraine Langley and Kayshon Blake

Newton Ground Primary: Faith Francis and Jamiar Alford