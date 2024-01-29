PM Terrance Drew attends Buckley’s Uprising anniversary, pays tribute to fighters

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew, attended the Buckley’s Uprising anniversary event on Sunday. He expressed pleasure and said that the event is hosted to pay tribute to those who lost their lives for justice.

PM Terrance Drew also commended Minister Konris Maynard for his exceptional work in the construction of a monument in recognition of these people. During his address, he invited everyone and said that this was the time to remember these people who contributed exceptionally to society.

He said,” I want to commend the Hon. Konris G M Maynard for his commitment to the cause as parliamentary representative to construct a monument in recognition.”

PM Drew also extended gratitude to the Rastafarian community for their dedication and hard work in making this day memorable. He added,” We must thank the Rastafarian community for their dedication in making sure that we as a people never forget such a day by taking the lead on hosting the event.”

Last year, the cabinet of St Kitts and Nevis earmarked 1.57 acres of land in Buckley’s Estate for the construction of a monument park to celebrate the event that occurred on January 28, 1935. The decision was taken by the government on Janaury 28, 2023.

On the same day, the cabinet also approved the formation of a committee to oversee the construction of the Buckley’s Uprising Monument, from consultations to concept to design to construction to ribbon cutting.

The government has dedicated the day to the Buckley’s Uprising, aiming to pay tribute to those who struggled for the freedom of the country.

Prime Minister Dr Drew also added that such places should be built to remind and educate people of the pivotal moment in history. The heroes of the Buckley’s Uprising were:

Joseph Samuel

John Allen; and

James Archibald

Name of those who were injured at that time: