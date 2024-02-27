PM Terrance Drew appoints Jahzara Claxton as Youth Board Member to promote Health

PM Terrance Drew appointed Jahzara Claxton as the youth board member to promote youth health and address violence in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew appointed Jahzara Claxton, a professional footballer, athlete and cricketer as the youth board member to promote youth health and address violence in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Jahzara Claxton is a seasoned player in both cricket and football. She is a member of the Barbados Royal Women and the Under-19 West Indies Women’s Cricket Team.

She had also played as a forward Striker for Newtown United Football Club and for the National women’s football team. She was also felicitated with the title of most decorated Sports Personality of 2023 in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The appointment of Jahzara Claxton as the youth board member signifies that PM Terrance Drew recognizes the significance of public health and violence as the issues that are affecting the youth of Saint Kitts and Nevis and should be resolved at the earliest.

Jahzara Claxton remarked, “This way we can ensure the well-being of our youth which is an asset to our country, and address the concerns of people.”

The focus of this committee is to raise awareness among people of the country to advocate sports as a medium for their healthy lifestyle.

Jahzara Claxton’s background and journey of becoming an athlete could become a role model for the youth of the country as this committee will focus on both social and psychological aspects of health as an approach to tackling the issue.

PM Terrance Drew and Ambassador Kenneth Douglas deliberated their full support to Jahzara Claxton and expressed their faith in her that she would significantly enhance their efforts toward achieving the goals.

PM Terrance Drew concluded his speech by remarking that as a government and as a country, having young people like her who are willing to contribute to the betterment of the youth of the country and society is truly commendable.

Jahzara Claxton is encouraged by PM Terrance to leverage her influence to catalyze the cause of youth empowerment in the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis.