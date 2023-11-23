PM Skerrit to push for small state financing at COP 28 in Dubai

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said he will also use the platform to highlight the needs of the small states in several developmental sectors.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister of Dominica- Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, will lead a delegation to the highly anticipated Conference of the Parties (COP 28) scheduled to be held in Dubai next week.

Speaking during the press conference on Wednesday, PM Skerrit said that the issue of climate financing will be at the forefront of his agenda at COP 28. The delegation of Dominica will focus on ways of improving the resilience-building capacity of the small states.

“I will lead a delegation to the climate summit next week focusing on improving access of small states to critical finanacial resources needed to build resilience against the changes in the climate, ”said the prime minister.

Notably, COP 28 is all set to take place from November 30 to December 12, 2023, under the theme- “Technology and innovation, inclusion, frontline communities and finance.” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said he will also use the platform to highlight the needs of the small states in several developmental sectors.

Need of COP 28

Emphasizing the significance of COP 28, PM Skerrit said the conference will assist the small island states to get access to the much-needed financing to tackle the worsening climate situation.

He said that the conference would be one of action that delivers on the promises of developed countries to provide the much-needed financing to mitigate climate change. Highlighting its importance, he added that the conference must reach a strategic conclusion after it ends.

PM Skerrit said, ”I believe that if we leave Dubai with no clear deliverables, it will be a very unfortunate period for us in the developing World.”

He asserted that these types of conferences featured huge discussions, but even after 30 years, there was no practical action on the part of the developed world to help address an existential threat in the Caribbean or in small island states.

Outlining his vision, PM Skerrit added that the fight for proper access to finance its equitable distribution will continue. He will never step back and ensure a better lifestyle for Dominica and for the wider Caribbean.

He said,” I’ve always said that the lives of our people are at risk, and so I pledge that I will keep fighting for more equitable distribution of climate financing, which is so critically and urgently needed to ensure all of us have a better future.”

Besides this, the delegation of Dominica will also engage with various stakeholders at COP 28 next week. It will also enhance their interaction on the global stage for the climate change fight, as per the prime minister.

Saudi-Arabia-CARICOM Summit

Last week, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, as the chairman of the CARICOM, participated in the Saudi Arabia-CARICOM Summit. He said that the summit was the platform to discuss potential areas of collaboration between member states and Saudi Arabia.

During the summit, they met with key individuals from both the public and private sectors, including investment groups. PM Skerrit outlined that they are looking to launch new enterprises and Investment in the Caribbean in areas such as agriculture, renewable energy, tourism and infrastructural development.

Besides this, he also stressed the issue of the climate change and the matter of climate financing in the summit.

