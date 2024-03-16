PM Skerrit discusses construction plans for Calibishie’s new primary school, farm access road

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit discussed the plans for the construction of the new primary school with the villagers of Calibishie on Wednesday.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit discussed the plans for the construction of the new primary school with the villagers of Calibishie on Wednesday. During the meeting, the plans for the extension of the playing field and rebuilding of the farm access road for the village were also unveiled.

While referring to the meeting as “productive”, PM Skerrit shared the full report on the topic of the discussion and said that the villagers of Calibishie were pleased. He announced that the government has also planned to acquire additional lands for the playing field extension.

The aim of the meeting was to inform the villagers about the plans of the government of Dominica regarding the school and the playing field so that they could work accordingly.

Notably, the farm access road will be rebuilt behind the playing field’s property and extended to enhance connectivity and open doors to new opportunities. Prime Minister Skerrit said that they will ensure the safety and security of the environment in the community.

He said that the school would enhance the quick learning environment across the community and make the children study efficiently. PM Skerrit mentioned that they would maintain open communication with the residents during the process of the construction of the new primary school and rebuilding of the farm access road.

The prime minister said,” the Government of Dominica will maintain open communication with Calibishie residents during this process and ensure their children can quickly access learning in a safe and sound environment in their own community.”

Notably, the new primary school in the Calibishie community is part of the government’s agenda of constructing six schools across Dominica. The aim of the construction of six schools is to enhance the education sector and build an infrastructure that can withstand natural disasters.

After the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017, Prime Minister Skerrit prioritized the education sector, aiming to ensure that every child can reach their full potential regardless of their background or abilities. PM Skerrit said that through these schools, the students will get to learn, play, and grow in the modern education setting as these have been built for purpose.

Notably, the six schools consisted of one secondary school and five primary schools and the major construction of the Goodwill Secondary School got underway. The school will serve as a Centre for Technical and Vocational Education after its completion.

Besides this, PM Skerrit also broke the ground for the construction of the Thibaud Primary School last week which will serve as the top-of-the-line education facility for the children of this community.

The school will also serve as the centre for children with special needs and the scholarships will be provided in September 2024. The school will be equipped with modern amenities such as spaces for the development of the children’s talents in sports, culture, science, and the visual and performing arts.

In a similar note, the schools will also be constructed in the communities such as Sineku, Trotman, and Bellevue Chopin as the work for the primary school in Calibishi has started.