PM Skerrit congratulates Kavem Hodge for hitting half-century against Australia

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister of Dominica- Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended congratulations to Kavem Hodge for hitting a Half century with runs of 71 for the West Indies against Australia in the 2nd Test match.

While extending greetings, PM Skerrit added,”Half century for Dominica’s Kavem Hodge. Congratulations.”

With great experience, the Dominican-born cricketer Kavem Hodge has led the team to win against Australia in the match. He has played for the West Indies team at the U-19 level in the 2012 World Cup, the 30-year-old player has worked well for the team.

Some interesting facts about Kavem Hodge

Kavem Hodge was selected in the West Indies Test Squad for the Bangladesh series in 2021. He played gret during the test series and won the match by 17 runs in 2-0 series. Further, he became the second Dominica cricketer to play ODIs for West Indies.

Besides this, he was also part of the Darren Lehmann Academy in the same batch as Joe Root. He became a member when he was 17 years old. With the full three-month scholarship at the academy, Hodge was part of the same batch as England superstar Joe Root.

After that, Kavem Hodge became an integral part of the Windward Islands Franchise cricket team and was also the runner-up in the 2023 Caribbean 4-Day Championship.

While playing a significant role, Kavem Hodge scored 387 runs in the five games at an average of 38.70 with a century and two half-centuries. Besides this, he also took five wickets and led the Windward Franchise to remain unbeaten throughout the tournament with three wins and two draws.

He also became the leading run-scorer for the Windward franchise in back-to-back seasons. Hodge showcased a list-A batting average of almost 29 and a bowling average under 30 and made two centuries and four four-wicket hauls in 55 outings.

In addition, he scored 341 runs at an average of 48.71 in seven games and was the 10th leading run scorer of the season overall.