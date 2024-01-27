PM Skerrit congratulates Chekira Hypolite for assuming Chairmanship of ECTEL

Prime Minister of Dominica- Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended congratulations to Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite for assuming the Charimanship of the ECTEL.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister of Dominica- Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, extended congratulations to Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite for assuming the Chairmanship of the ECTEL. She is the Minister of State with responsibility for Public Utilities, Telecoms and Broadcasting in the country.

The chairmanship was assumed on Thursday during the 45th meeting of the ECTEL Council of Ministers at the Fort Young Hotel. The meeting was hosted by the government of Dominica, where Minister Hypolite assumed the chair of the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority- ECTEL.

Prime Minister Skerrit lauded Minister Hypolite for her contribution to the betterment of the Commonwealth of Dominica. He also appreciated her for her work in the Public Utility Ministry and said that they are fully aware of her capabilities.

He said, ”ECTEL promotes a harmonized regulatory approach to fair competition, consumer protection and economic development within the telecommunications sector.”

Minister Lockhart-Hypolite has also been serving as the parliamentary representative for Roseau South Constituency. She is known for her active participation in the work of the welfare of the country and its citizens. Being the parliamentary representative, she used to host several initiatives and activities to enhance her engagement with the constituents.

On the Christmas and New Year occasions, the Minister hosted several parties for different communities to boost the local businesses. Street vendors and tourism sector. The festivals were also organized for the children to teach them the learning of Jesus Christ.

Besides this, she also hosted the Father’s Day event for the constituents and said that the event enhanced her interaction with citizens of different communities. The flower show was also part of her initiatives to engage with the constituents.

Minister Chekira Hypolite has also been working on the road rehabilitation project of St Elmo’s Road in the Giraudel. She expressed pleasure and said,”I am working for the betterment of the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica.”