PM Roosevelt Skerrit wishes New Year, pledges to work for sustainable Dominica

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, extended warm wishes on New Year’s Eve on behalf of the government and his family. He motivated the citizens with positive greetings and urged them to work for the betterment of the country.

He said that the New Year is the time to pledge for the sustainable future and growth of the young generation of Dominica. He said that he is wishing for the best which can define the advancement and prosperity of the country.

Prime Minister Skerrit added,” As we embark on the journey into 2024, let us collectively renew our dedication to the advancement and prosperity of our beloved Dominica, pledging to cultivate its potential, foster sustainable growth, and amplify the beauty that defines our nation.”

On the warm wishes of the prime minister, the citizens of Dominica also sent love and blessings for the prosperity of the nation. They extended greetings while saying the new year with PM Skerrit is amazing and lauded his work for the nationhood.

One of the citizens extended wishes to the prime minister and his family for good health and prosperity in 2024. He said, ”I wish you all the best for the new year and that you will continue the good work you’re doing for the betterment of the country.”

The citizens have also expressed happiness and prayed for the well-being and nurtured lifestyle of the prime minister and his family. Another citizen wished, ”Happy New Year to your family and you. You are the best prime minister. Blessings for you and your family.”

The wishes have also come for a healthy and blessed new year for the prime minister and the government of Dominica.

Look at Dominica’s 2023

2023 for Dominica has remained great and exciting as they achieved several milestones. Most recently, Dominica announced the establishment of the world’s first marine reserve for the endangered Sperm Whales.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit expressed pleasure and said that the marine reserve is the commitment of the government of Dominica towards a resilient, sustainable country with the conservation of natural resources.

Besides this, Dominica achieved several accolades, including best resorts, featured in CNN Travels, Travel + Leisure Magazine, and many more

Along with that, the government of Dominica also delivered the keys to the resilient homes to several beneficiaries from Kalinago as well as from others. PM Skerrit said that the government is working steadily towards its target of 5000 resilient homes for the people as part of the housing revolution.

Before Christmas, the government handed over keys to 73 new homeowners under the Housing Recovery Project. On the infrastructure growth, Dominica has also been witnessing the construction of several resilient roads including Chatwell Feeder Road.

The construction of the Goodwill Secondary School has also started in Dominica, and it is one of the six schools which will be built under the China Aid Project for the reconstruction of schools post-Hurricane Maria.

Further, PM Roosevelt Skerrit said that the groundbreaking and much-anticipated project of Dominica- International Airport is witnessing great growth as the work on the runway started in 2023.

Along with that, PM Skerrit also participated in the CARICOM-Saudi Arabia Summit held in November and signed several bilateral ties.

Coming ahead, Prime Minister Skerrit announced that the world’s largest Cable Car, which is being constructed in Dominica, will be paced up in 2024.

For small business owners, the government has launched Roseau Christmas Village and invited people to support them. The village has served as the platform and a market for the street vendors and local artisans.

Additionally, Prime Minister Skerrit also announced an increment in the salaries of the employees of the Infirmary who take care of old age people.