PM Roosevelt Skerrit urges to build cooperation with knowledge exchange at CELAC

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Prime Minister of Dominica- Dr Roosevelt Skerrit urged to build cooperation with shared infrastructure, knowledge exchange, and integration at the 8th summit of heads of State and Government of CELAC on Thursday.

He encouraged his colleague heads of the government and said that there is a great need for strategic steps on several matters of concern related to climate change and small island developing states. PM Skerrit addressed the gathering and pledged to enhance their steps.

St Vincent and the Grenadines hosted the 8th Summit of Heads of State and Government of Community of Latin America and Caribbean on Thursday which was attended by the leaders of the Caribbean. Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of Barbados- Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda- Gaston Browne, and President Dr Irfaan Ali.

The summit was held under the chairmanship of PM Ralph Gonsalves. The morning’s opening ceremony was also addressed by Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of Cuba, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Xiomara Castro, President of the Republic of Honduras, the incoming Pro-Tempore President of CELAC.

Besides this, the Secretary General of the United Nations- Antonio Guterres also delivered remarks about several concerning matters such as climate financing and small island developing states.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit represented Dominica and showcased the efforts made by the government towards its resiliency goals. He said that the small nations should focus on developing their steps towards their security and development.

The CELAC aimed to discuss trade and investment opportunities within the region, enhancing footprints on the global stage. The summit also fosters efforts for peace, security, regional stability, climate, food and energy security, climate resilience and adaptation.

The summit also shed light on the sustainability of the forests and natural resources of the Caribbean region, aiming to develop their future. Besides this, the Leaders and their representatives from the 33 CELAC member states are expected to agree on and release a joint declaration on the way forward for the economic block with a combined population of over 600 million people.

Further, the UN Secretary-General highlighted the importance of solidarity in the region to solve common problems such as armed conflict and organized crime. He also spotlighted the efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and address the climate emergency.

He said,” Solidarity and cooperation are at the heart of the vibrant history of Latin America & the Caribbean, a continent of peace in our troubled world. Today I urged leaders of the region to be bold – for peace, for prosperity and for the planet.”