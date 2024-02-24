PM Roosevelt Skerrit to discuss climate change, security issues at CARICOM, CELAC meetings

Prime Minister of Dominica- Dr Roosevelt Skerrit is all set to participate in the series of meetings of the CARICOM and the CELAC from February 25 to March 1, 2024.

Roseau, Dominica: The Prime Minister of Dominica- Dr Roosevelt Skerrit is all set to participate in the series of meetings of the CARICOM and the CELAC from February 25 to March 1, 2024. The meetings are aimed at discussing matters related to climate change, sustainability, security, and problems faced by small island developing states.

Firstly, PM Skerrit will visit Georgetown, Guyana on Sunday for the 46th Regular Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community- CARICOM. The meeting will take place for four days from February 25 to 28, 2024, aiming to enhance the work on regional food and nutrition security and climate change.

After that, the Prime Minister will depart Guyana to travel to St Vincent and the Grenadines for the 8th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin America and Caribbean States- CELAC. It will be held on March 1, 2024, aiming to discuss ways of strengthening the sustainable agendas of the small island nations.

The two meetings are being recognized as significant for the Caribbean countries, serving as the platform to bring the leaders to one stage of discussing multiple concerns related to resiliency, food and national security, and many more.

CARICOM Meeting

The 46th meeting of the CARICOM heads will be chaired by the President of Guyana- Dr Irfaan Ali who will address the gathering at the opening ceremony. The meeting will hold business sessions for four days which will be attended by the President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and other guests.

The discussion of the sessions will focus on the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) and an update on the implementation of the free movement of all community nationals by March 31. The agenda was earlier mandated during the 45th regular meeting of CARICOM Heads in July last year.

Besides this, the community’s 25 by 2025 initiative will also be featured in the discussion of CARICOM. The discussion will focus on the ways of tackling the region’s rising food import bill and improving intra-regional trade.

The CARCIOM state heads will emphasize climate change, climate financing, regional security, regional transportation, replenishment of the CARICOM Development Fund (CDF), global and hemispheric issues, developments in the Middle East, and reparations during the four-day sessions.

At last, the leaders will also outline the preparations of the countries for the hosting of the matches of the 2024 ICC Men’s T20-Cricket World Cup.

The outgoing chairman of CARICOM and PM Skerrit and Dr Carla Barnett- CARICOM Secretary-General will also address the gathering.

CELAC Meeting

The 8th Summit of CELAC will be held on March 1, 2024 at St Vincent and the Grenadines, which will be attended by 33 heads of state and 400 diplomats. The summit will focus on ways of enhancing the CELAC and the sustainable development of the Latin American and Caribbean regions.

The one-day summit will also be attended by the Secretary General of the United Nations- Antonio Guterres. The sustainable agendas and the steps of the small island nations related to it will be discussed during the summit.

Prime Minister Skerrit will participate in the summit and outline the steps taken by Dominica towards its resiliency agenda.

During the meetings, Dr Irving McIntyre- Minister of Finance of Dominica will serve as the Acting Prime Minister.