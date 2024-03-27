PM Roosevelt Skerrit meets principals of CCEC in Beijing, discusses developmental initiatives

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit met with the principals of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCEC) in Beijing on Tuesday as part of his official visit.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit met with the principals of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCEC) in Beijing on Tuesday as part of his official visit. The firm has collaborated with the government of Dominica for the construction of several major infrastructural projects in the country.

He explored the firm and extended gratitude for providing timely support in several developmental initiatives of Dominica. He discusses several areas of collaboration and is committed to strengthening the ties between the two countries.

The meeting also focused on enhancing the partnership and collaboration on other developmental initiatives that could be useful in advancing the economy of Dominica. He said,” We discussed our partnership and looked forward to collaboration on other developmental initiatives to advance Dominica’s economy.”

Notably, the government of Dominica previously partnered with CCECC on the construction of the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, the Bellevue Chopin Housing Development, the Mahaut Primary School, the recently built Health and Wellness Centers, and the six new schools which will be constructed with funding from the People’s Republic of China, among other projects.

On the fourth day of his official visit to China, PM Skerrit participated in a series of events that could provide a path of further enhancing the collaboration. The meetings and events are designed to celebrate the 20 years of diplomatic relations between Dominica and China.

Through these events, the Dominica delegation discussed several matters of concern in the areas of business, investment, and trade. The visit will run through March 29, 2024, and in the coming days, he will again participate in events and meetings, marking the friendship between the two nations.

The meeting with CCEC also featured a discussion on the projects that were constructed with their support and are now flourishing in Dominica.

Windsor Park Sports Stadium

The park was established on October 24, 2007, in Roseau with the financial assistance of the People’s Republic of China at the cost of EC$45 million. Notably, the project was initiated in 2005 which was the first anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Dominica and China.

Over the course of time, China has been supporting the stadium even after it was damaged by the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2007. The Chinese government also agreed to fund the construction of a children’s playground at the forecourt of the stadium in February 2022.

The stadium hosted several national and international events such as Cricket World Cup, Football tournament, and others to enhance the sports sector.

Dominica-China Friendship Hospital

The hospital was constructed with the assistance of the government of China and now become well known in Dominica. It boasts a new state-of-the-art facility and is the part of the national development agenda of the government.

Six schools

The Dominica is all set to construct six schools including one secondary school and five primary schools. Goodwill Secondary School was started in the country and was financially assisted by the government of China.

Besides this, the government recently broke the ground for Thibaud Primary School which is also funded by the government of China. The schools are the project of enhancement of the education sector of Dominica. The groundbreaking ceremony of the primary school also marked 20 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.