PM Roosevelt Skerrit meets Prince Albert II of Monaco in Greece

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit met with Prince Albert II of Monaco on the margins of the 9th “Our Ocean Conference” in Athens, Greece. The meeting featured a discussion on several global concerns, such as climate change and ways of protecting the marine environment.

The conference which was being held under the theme- “Our Ocean-An Ocean of Potential”, ended on Wednesday with several diplomatic meetings and events.

Prime Minister Skerrit discussed the threats to the natural environment and reiterated the commitment to taking steps towards the global challenges. He said,” We discussed matters of global concern including threats to our natural environment and our shared commitment to strengthening our countries’ responses to evolving challenges.”

Prime Minister Dr. Skerrit arrived in Greece on April 16, 2024, to attend the 9th “Our Ocean Conference” and delivered a speech on addressing the climate issues. He emphasized on reducing the emissions of carbon and stated that this is an effective measure to mitigate the issue of climate change and its impact.

He said that the world is facing a crisis, and the small island nations have been making efforts to combat the issue. However, there is a need for steps that should be taken by the developed world. He called for the collaboration and asserted on enhancing the role of the world leaders towards these emerging global challenges.

PM Skerrit further referred to the ocean as a natural reserve which is needed to be protected and that financial assistance should be given to the countries. He said,” Urgent action is needed to combat climate change call for concrete measures from developed countries to reduce carbon emissions”.

He also highlighted Dominica’s efforts to preserve the marine environment through the recent establishment of world’s first Sperm Whale Reserve and urged concrete actions and advocacy from developed countries to mitigate the impact of climate change on the oceans.