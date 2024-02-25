PM Roosevelt Skerrit lands in Guyana to attend 46th CARICOM meeting

Prime Minister of Dominica- Dr Roosevelt Skerrit arrived in Guyana for the 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government on Saturday.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister of Dominica- Dr Roosevelt Skerrit arrived in Guyana for the 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government on Saturday. He will discuss various key issues such as regional cooperation, trade, security, and climate change during the meeting.

The meeting will open today, Sunday at the National Cultural Centre, Georgetown, and will run through February 28, 2024, under the Chairmanship of President Dr Irfaan Ali. PM Roosevelt Skerrit was greeted by Anand Persaud of Guyana during the Guard of Honour ceremony at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

PM Skerrit added, ”I have arrived in Guyana for the 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government.”

The meeting is aimed at promoting and supporting regional integration and enhancing collaboration on the issues related to the Caribbean region. The four-day meeting will hold business sessions, focusing on the development of the socio-economic and political interests of the countries of the Caribbean region.

The meeting will highlight critical issues affecting the prosperity and resilience of the Caribbean Community. The discussion will shed light on issues such as climate change, climate financing, small island developing states and regional and national security. Food and nutrition security and the issues related to the small island nations will be the focused topic of the CARICOM meeting.

The CARICOM Heads will enhance their approach towards climate change and the development of the education, health, and agriculture sectors in the Caribbean region. Prime Minister Skerrit will also address the gathering during the meeting.

The meeting will also focus on topics such as CARICOM Single Market and Economy, climate change, regional security and other issues related to regional development. The regional transportation, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy services will also be part of the discussion of the meeting.

The leaders will also highlight the ways of improving innovation in the agriculture sector and adverse challenges related to the sector. The members will also highlight their efforts toward their 25% by 2025 agenda to reduce the region’s food import bill.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit will attend the 8th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean Countries (CELAC) in St Vincent and the Grenadines on March 1, 2024.

The meeting will focus on regional integration and collaboration on several matters of climate financing. During the visits of PM Skerrit, Dr Irving McIntyre- Minister of Finance of Dominica will serve as the acting prime minister.