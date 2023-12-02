PM Roosevelt Skerrit joins King Charles at Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum

The primary agenda of the forum was to shed light on the role of the private sector in implementing strategic plans against climate change

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister of Dominica- Dr Roosevelt Skerrit joined King Charles III for an evening reception to launch the inaugural Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum on Friday. The forum was held on the margins of COP 28 in Dubai.

The primary agenda of the forum was to shed light on the role of the private sector in implementing strategic plans against climate change.

The forum was joined by global Heads of State and Government, business CEOs, philanthropists, and heads of NGOs, to celebrate the important role the private sector plays in driving climate action.

In a full-day session, the forum focused on accelerating innovation in areas such as sustainable climate finance, coral restoration, green technology and empowering SMEs.

The attendees have agreed upon the proper use of the power and knowledge of the private sector to tackle the climate crisis. The discussion in the panel has also focused on several financial commitments.

During the forum, PM Skerrit also spoke on climate investment and the role of the private sector in it. Several other key visionaries also highlighted the necessity of the private sector in mitigating environmental issues and implementing decisive actions.

King Charles III’s reference to Dominica

On the first day of COP 28, King Charles III addressed the gathering and mentioned the climate crisis faced by Dominica. He said that several countries across the Commonwealth are unable to withstand repeated shocks and their lives and livelihoods are laid waste by climate change.

He said that real action is required to stem the growing toll of its most vulnerable victims. While giving reference to the country, King Charles added that repeated cyclones and other calamities destroyed vulnerable island nations.

He asserted,” Repeated cyclones shattered vulnerable states like Vanuatu and Dominica, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan.”

Prime Minister Skerrit at COP 28

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit participated in the Conference of the Parties in Dubai on Friday and addressed the gathering. He stressed on the climate financing and issues of the small island developing states.

During COP 28, the demand for collective actions against climate change has increased. The two conferences ended up making calls for inclusive climate action and comprehensive evaluation of progress against the climate goals.

