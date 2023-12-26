PM Roosevelt Skerrit extends wishes on Christmas, New Year eve

Prime Minister of Dominica- Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended wishes on the occasion of Christmas and New Year 2024.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister of Dominica- Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended wishes on the occasion of Christmas and New Year 2024. He wished for a wonderful and peaceful festival season throughout the country.

While dropping a warm message for Dominicans, Prime Minister Skerrit said, ”On behalf of the Government of Dominica and my family, I extend warm wishes for a wonderful Christmas. May God bless and keep you in the coming year and beyond.”

Prime Minister Skerrit added that Christmas is the time of year which is dedicated to spreading happiness and wonderful greetings to loved ones and the entire community. He said may joy, peace, and prosperity become part of everyone’s life in the coming year.

He said,” Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a wonderful Christmas. May peace, joy and prosperity be yours this holiday season and throughout the coming year.

On the warm wishes of PM Skerrit, the netizens extended wishes to the prime minister and his family. Netizens wished for a wonderful, healthy and prosperous Christmas and New Year for him and his family.

One of the users commented,” Merry Christmas to you, PM and your family, wishing you all good health, prosperity, and many blessings for the holiday season and for the new year ahead.”

Another user also took the opportunity to extend wishes on the occasion of Christmas and said, ”Merry Christmas to you PM and your family. I wish you all a wonderful, healthy and prosperous New Year ahead and Almighty God’s continuous blessings and protection over you all.”

Further, netizens also extended gratitude to the prime minister and his family for the blessing on the occasion. They wished for all wisdom and prosperity for them in 2024.

The government of Dominica also hosted several events for Christmas and New Year in several communities. Earlier, Melissa Skerrit- Minister of Housing of Dominica, also opened Roseau Christmas Village at the Botanic Garden.

The village featured the staging of numerous events, such as Gospel concert, Shine Like a Star and Christmas Carnival.

The aim of the village is to promote the local products and small businesses of Dominica. It also provided a platform to the local community for the enhancement of their product in the market.