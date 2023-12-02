PM Roosevelt Skerrit extends condolences over demise of Dr Carissa F Etienne

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended condolences on the sudden demise of Dr Carissa F Etienne- a former Director of PAHO

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended condolences on the sudden demise of Dr Carissa F Etienne- a former Director of PAHO.

Through his social media, he penned a condolence note and said that the government of Dominica is saddened by the passing of distinguished Dominican Dr Etienne.

Dr Etienne was a citizen of Dominica who served the Pan American Organization (PAHO) and World Health Organization (WHO) Regional for the Americas as a director.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit has remembered her exceptional service to the public health sector globally. He asserted that Etienne has positioned Dominica’s name on a global scale.

With her advocacy and champion in the health sector, she brought great honour to Dominica, said the prime minister.

Dr Carissa F Etienne

Elected as Director of PAHO in September 2012, Dr Etienne had gained huge expertise in public health. Due to her service, she was re-elected for a second five-year term in September 2017.

While serving PAHO for ten years, Dr Etienne ended her tenure on January 31, 2023.

Notably, Dr Etienne also remained the Assistant Director of the PAHO from 2003 to 2008.

Besides this, she also served the World Health Organisation as Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization from 2008- 2013.

Further, she was also the Director of Primary Health Care Services, Ministry of Health, Dominica, 1989 – 20

She also remained in the position of Chief Medical Officer, Coordinator of the National HIV/AIDS Programme, National Epidemiologist, and Medical Director at the then Princess Margaret Hospital.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit’s tribute

PM Skerrit lauded the leadership of Dr Etienne. He said that the primary healthcare of Dominica has achieved exceptional success and progress under her guidance.

He added that Dominica achieved universal coverage for all primary care programs with immunization coverage rates of 95 percent and 90 percent coverage for prenatal care and deliveries by trained birth attendants.

She had made it possible for Dominica to get access to efficient care for non-communicable diseases.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit said that her expertise and exceptional work had empowered the country- wide community. She also integrated health education into community care.

While extending condolences, PM Skerrit said that she is- a well-loved daughter of Dominica. He shared grief with her family and prayed for her comfort and fortitude in this period of mourning.

He said that Dominica will always remember her exceptional contributions and dedication to the management of Dominica’s public health sector and her leadership and strategic guidance of health systems in the Americas.

“May her soul rest in perfect peace,” said the prime minister.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com