PM Roosevelt Skerrit extends condolences on demise of former DBMC chairman

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended condolences on the sudden passion of Vanoulst Jno Charles from St Joseph- who was the party stalwart and former senator in Dominica Parliament.

He was also the former chairman of Dominica Banana Marketing Corporation (DBMC).

PM Skerrit reminded the contribution of the senator towards the Dominica Labour Party and the society. He expressed dismay and said that the leadership of the Dominica Labour Party is saddened by the sudden demise of Jno Charles.

He said that the contribution of Jno Charles towards the agriculture sector was great as he gave yeoman service to the sector.

He was a Senator in the Dominica Parliament from November 3rd, 1978 to June 21st, 1979. Jno Charles contributed to Dominica’s development first as a schoolteacher and later as a full-time citrus and banana farmer.

PM Skerrit added that over his impressive career in agriculture, he was Chairman of the Dominica Banana Marketing Corporation (DBMC) and President of the Windward Islands Banana Growers Association (WINBAN).

While appreciating his leadership, Prime Minister Skerrit said that under his leadership, benefits for Windward Islands farmers increased and export volume from Dominican growers rose.

Besides this, Jno Charles also worked for Dominica as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) and Commissioner of the Integrity Commission. He also received Dominica’s second-highest national honour- the Sisserou Award of Honour in 2008.

As a member of the Dominica Labour Party, Jno Charles was a key organizer who helped strengthen the party’s base in the St Joseph Constituency and nationally. The Party is grateful for his many years of commitment to Labour and for the valuable guidance and insight provided on matters of governance, politics and community engagement.

Political Leader, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, the Executive and Members of the Dominica Labour Party extend heartfelt condolences to the family of Vanoulst Jno Charles on this great loss.

PM Skerrit said,” May his soul be granted everlasting peace and eternal rest.”