PM Roosevelt Skerrit extends condolences on demise of Ferdina Frampton

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended condolences on the sudden demise of Ferdina Frampton, who was the host of the “In the Spotlight Radio Show” and a key figure at Flow Dominica.

He penned down a condolence note and lauded the remarkable service of Frampton in the media industry. PM Skerrit called her “a luminary in the media industry and said that her legacy will always inspire the young generation.

He said that Frampton has played an exceptional role in the broadcasting and telecommunications of Dominica. As the prominent host and key figure, she excelled in community engagement and covered several significant issues related to the betterment of the nation.

PM Skerrit appreciated her sense of commitment and professionalism and said that these qualities have set a benchmark for others in the media industry of Dominica. He said,”The loss is profound for Dominica as she left an enduring legacy.”

While expressing pleasure, he said that on behalf of his family and the government of Dominica, he extended condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and all who were inspired by her remarkable career. He said that the legacy and her contribution to Dominica’s media landscape will always be celebrated.

Further, Melissa Skerrit- Minister of Housing of Dominica, also expressed sadness over the passing of Ferdina Frampton. She called her beautiful soul and prayed for solace in this time of sadness for her loved ones.

Melissa Skerrit said that she will be missed by many due to her exceptional contribution to the well-being of Dominica. She wished for a peaceful rest and said,”May the lord comfort her loved ones and fans.”

Denise Charles- Minister of Tourism, also joined PM Skerrit and Melissa Skerrit in extending condolences. She recalled her childhood period and said she had known her since my teenage years. She said that her memories of those days are exceptional as it is marked by a close-knit community where every child was welcome in any home.

Flow Dominica also issued a statement of condolences and said that Ferdinand was more than just a colleague; she was an integral part of the company’s fabric. She brought vibrancy, dedication, and an unparalleled spirit to the workplace, and her unique ability to connect with everyone she encountered made her a cherished figure, not only within the organisation but across the community.

“As we mourn the loss of our dear friend and colleague, we remember Ferdina with the warmth and joy she brought to our lives. May she rest in peace, surrounded by the love she so freely gave, and may she rise in glory, leaving a legacy of kindness and connection that will forever be remembered,” said the Flow Dominica.