PM Roosevelt Skerrit congratulates niece Karina David for her appointment at Dominica Bar

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended congratulations to his niece Karina David, who was admitted to the Dominica Bar Association yesterday. She has studied law and secured the degree of LLB in Hons and LEC.

PM Skerrit expressed pleasure and appreciated the achievements of his niece with a proper congratulatory message. He said that this was one of the most successful moments of her life and is proud of her achievement.

PM Skerrit also extended best wishes to Karina David for her upcoming endeavours and added that she has perfectly embarked on her dream career as an Attorney-at-Law.

He said,” Kay Kay, may this be one of many successful moments for you as you embark on your dream career as an Attorney-at-Law, and may God grant you strength, wisdom, and understanding along your professional journey.”

While extending the greetings, the prime minister asserted,” Congratulations on your well-deserved achievement. With all my love.”

Further, Melissa Skerrit- Minister of Housing of Dominica also extended greetings to Karina David and said that the achievement has marked her dedication and commitment towards her career and dream.

She added that her niece is a successful businesswoman and becoming an attorney at law at such a young age is truly a remarkable achievement. Melissa Skerrit noted that her ability to break barriers makes her excel in her career.

She said,” Congratulations to our beloved niece. KK (Karina David) on getting admitted to the bar. Being a successful businesswoman and becoming an attorney at law at such a young age is truly a remarkable achievement.”

While lauding her niece, Melissa Skerrit said that her journey is inspiring which is quite progressive. She added,” Your ability to break through barriers and excel in your career is truly inspiring. Keep pushing boundaries and reaching new heights as you progress in your professional journey.”

Besides this, Prime Minister Skerrit and Melissa Skerrit prayed for her and showcased their full faith in her ability. They extended confidence and said that she would contribute greatly to the law and order of Dominica.

Netizens also congratulated to their niece and lauded her hard work. One added,” Congratulations, I am always impressed with the fantastic great and hard work that your family does for its Country and citizens. Also how grateful the population is for your efforts in improving their lives.”

Another mentioned,” Congratulations Karina. Thank you Melissa for sharing her accomplishment with us. Best Wishes always to you, Karina. Congratulations to her parents and to you her Aunt Hon. Melissa Skerritt.”

Many also asserted that this is a great achievement and also lauded PM Skerrit for their support to David. One added,” Congratulations to Ms. David. May the Lord guide you with Wisdom and understanding in your capacity to bring Justice to all.”

Some also greeted her with the comment,” Congratulations to Miss David. Wishing you a long and successful career in your chosen field of endeavour. I am not surprised it’s in the blood very proud of her. One love.”