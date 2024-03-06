PM Roosevelt Skerrit condemns Do Nothing campaign of UWP

The “Do Nothing” Campaign which was proposed by the United Workers Party (UWP) has been condemned by Prime Minister of Dominica- Dr Roosevelt Skerrit.

The protest intended to express disapproval of the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP) and their handling of the nations economic affairs; PM Roosevelt Skerrit expressed his disdain and disapproval of the campaign, believing it to be counterproductive and even potentially harmful for the nation.

PM Skerrit appeared on the Next Level Show, the episode lasting close to three hours covered a variety of topics, including several phone-in sessions with the general public to express concerns, comments and questions for PM Skerrit. What is considered to be the highlight of the conversation is one that lasts about twelve minutes, particularly a discussion surrounding the Do Nothing Campaign launched by the UWP.

The Do Nothing campaign is a proposed week long protest where the UWP has urged the general population to spend one week doing nothing, that is to say not be economically productive in any way. The idea behind the protest is that the economic loss the nation will incur would force the DLP to acknowledge disdain from the general population.

However, this protest has been considered both controversial and lacking support from the public. The UWP has been making this bold suggestion without rationally answering how day to day Dominicans would sustain themselves without work. PM Skerrit brings up this exact point during his time on the show.

PM Skerrit introduced the subject by saying “What a set of intellectually bankrupt individuals do we have who want to run the country”, PM Skerrit makes a rational point by suggesting that instead of suggesting any new policies or programmes this call to action for supporters of the UWP is counter productive for the nation as a whole.

PM Skerrit takes the opportunity to share his views on the motivations and intentions of those behind this protest going as far as to say that UWP representatives, Edison James and Lennox Linton, are both getting parliamentary pensions, they have drivers, helpers and so on, these events will not affect them at all.

The narrative that PM Skerrit has been presenting suggests that the opposition just wishes to “advance their selfish political gain” and goes on to say “That’s not how we behave in opposition”, he then likens how the Labour Party carried itself when it was the opposition, he gives examples of the party providing scholarship opportunities to capable students, building and operating educational institutes going so far as to provide students with bus fare to make sure they received their right to education.

Local news outlets asked the general population their stance on the matter, and the response was overwhelmingly against the protest since the average person could not rationalise how the protest would benefit them as individuals or the nation as a whole. A single mother had this to say “who is going to help me support my children when I am out of a job? I am a single parent and I am the only provider for my family”.

While the general census points to the protest being a failed venture by the UWP, the ground reality of its success or failure is yet to unravel by the end of the week.