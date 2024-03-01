PM Roosevelt Skerrit arrives in St Vincent for 8th Summit of CELAC

Prime Minister of Dominica- Dr Roosevelt Skerrit arrived in St Vincent and the Grenadines for 8th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) on Thursday.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister of Dominica- Dr Roosevelt Skerrit arrived in St Vincent and the Grenadines for the 8th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) on Thursday.

The summit will be held on Friday at the Sandals Resort, Buccanment and around 33 Heads of State will participate along with their respective delegations. The one-day event is all set to focus on several matters of concern related to small island developing states.

The CELAC will also put the spotlight on ways of strengthening regional dialogue and collaboration within Latin America and the Caribbean region. It will enhance the areas of investment and trade between the region, opening new channels of communication.

The summit will also explore measures to strengthen the CELAC and address the sustainable development of the Latin American and Caribbean regions. It will be chaired by Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines- Ralph Gonsalves, who also serves as CELAC President.

In addition to that, the Secretary General of the United Nations- Antonio Guterres will also participate in the meeting, marking the significance of the CELAC summit and its potential impact on global issues.

Recently, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit also attended the 46th regular meeting of the CARICOM Heads of the government and participated in the four-day business sessions. He also addressed the gathering and outlined the initiatives taken out during his tenure.

He said that several agriculture initiatives have taken place under his chairmanship, including the steps for the enhancement of food security across the region. They also took steps to work on their agenda 25% by 2025 which is the reduction of the food import.

CELAC will also serve as the platform for economic and political integration, aiming to enhance the cooperation between the regions. It will also allow the people to cooperate more strongly to be able to better defend the interests of their people.

CELAC is also considered as the chance to push progressive economic and political integration in the Latin American and Caribbean world.