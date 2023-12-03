PM Pierre shares joy on receiving title ‘World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’

Prime Minister of the country, Phillip J. Pierre expressed the joy and pride of receiving the award for World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination at the World Travel Awards.

Saint Lucia: Prime Minister of the country, Phillip J. Pierre expressed the joy and pride of receiving the award for World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination at the World Travel Awards.

The honor was received by the PM while attending the 28the session of the Conference of Parties (COP28). He remarked that it is the 15th time that the country received this honor.

Moreover, the Prime Minister elaborated on the beauty which the country holds, and is all bound to spread the magic around with the people.

“Our Island is not just a destination; it is a heaven of love, tranquility, and natural splendor,” said the PM.

Also, he said that the country has raised all the bars by availing an enchanting backdrop for couples which include prestige beaches, lush rainforests, luxury resorts, vibrant and unique local culture.

Such kind of offered beauty spreads the magic of love while celebrating the togetherness. This allows the couples to make the best and unforgettable memories to be cherished for lifetime.

Further, he added that such an achievement is not less than any victory as it directly contributes towards the tour economy of the country.

Probing ahead, the PM appreciated the dedication which the tourism industry has shown for the achievement of this position.

And, gave the credits for the same to the people of Saint Lucia as well who made the smallest country like Saint Lucia to be the World Class Honeymoon Destination.

The shared glimpses from the ceremony evidently reflected the extreme joy of the Prime Minister while receiving the award at the COP28.

Considerably, citizens of the country congratulated the region and their native people for such an achievement under the shared glimpses.

“Three cheers for Saint Lucia,” quoted one of the citizens.

“Hip Hip Hooray for our Island Paradise,” mentioned another native.

Such comments expressed the excitement with the people of the country as well.

