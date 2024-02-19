PM Pierre commits to improve police resources in Saint Lucia

PM Philip J Pierre mentioned commitment of his government to strengthen police resources and training in Saint Lucia in his recent statement.

Saint Lucia: Philip J Pierre, the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, highlighted the commitment of his government that was made to strengthen police resources and training in the nation in his recent statement. In his statement, PM Pierre emphasized the importance and the critical role of a well equipped police force to stand against the growing crimes and challenges in the nation.

The recent rollout of vehicles, drones, and fingerprint devices indicates the approach of the administration to improving the capabilities of the police department. The approach is especially towards the alarming increase in gun violence caused by rival gangs in the country.

PM Philip J Pierre said in his statement while highlighting the efforts to strengthen police initiatives, “We gave them, the officers, more resources, we gave them more autonomy to act and we increased their numbers and physical space.”

The minister of security of Saint Lucia also mentioned, while recognising the need for cooperation in the fight against crime, the need to overcome political differences to effectively respond to solve security problems.

The commitment of the government to promote unity and consistency in the fight against crime reflects a shared approach to prioritising public safety under the leadership of PM Philip J Pierre.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force also stated the matter and said, “This measure was initiated due to a concerning rise in firearm-related crimes and homicides in the southern town of Vieux Fort. The objective of Royal Saint Lucia Police Force was to target and disrupt the operations of individuals involved in these activities, aiming to curb the increase in violence in the region.”

As per the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, the approach of the authorities showed positive results as steps were taken to neutralize the crime in the nation. It is mentioned that fourteen search warrants were executed and 12 suspects were arrested for various crimes including murder and gang activity.

The commissioner, Crusita Descartes-Pelius, also shared his vision about the strategic importance of collaboration with stakeholders to prepare comprehensive crime prevention and strategies for the police department.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force also added in their statement, “This operation represents the first step in a sequence of scheduled police activities geared towards reducing crime in the southern division. Public consultations will continue, as the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force seeks to restore law and order throughout our country.”

The joint efforts of law enforcement agencies and the authorities complemented by strategic collaboration with community stakeholders, show a collaborative determination to confront the complex challenges presented by crime and uphold the fundamental principles of justice, security, and safety of the common people.