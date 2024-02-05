PM Philip Pierre launches Bank of Saint Lucia Global Investment Fund

Castries, Saint Lucia: Prime Minister Philip J Pierre launched the “Bank of Saint Lucia Global Investment Fund” on Friday. The fund aims to enhance innovation, lower transaction costs, and provide increased investment options.

The BOSL is also known for excellence, and the fund will further enhance its efficiency. Prime Minister Pierre said that the fund would be helpful in maintaining the standard of the Bank of Saint Lucia.

The government of Saint Lucia also expressed pleasure with the entry of the Bank of Saint into the mutual fund space. PM Pierre added that they are seeking to create the perfect environment for a financial sector which is diversified, market-driven and well-regulated.

PM Philip J Pierre said," The Government of Saint Lucia is exceedingly pleased with the entry of Bank of Saint Lucia into the mutual fund space. As a government, we seek to create the enabling environment for a financial sector that is globally competitive, well-regulated, diversified, market-driven, and responsive to our local realities."

Prime Minister Pierre added that the Bank of Saint Lucia will work for the betterment of the financial sector of the sector. He said that he has no doubt that the Bank of Saint Lucia’s Fund Management Company aligns very well with this vision.

He added that the BOSL is one of the largest financial institutions in the Caribbean region, and with the launch of the mutual fund, the growth is expected to be between 3 to 5 percent.

The government of Saint Lucia has also been seeking to improve the social and educational framework with the proper training and upskilling of the workforce. The government will continue to provide the necessary resources available within the fiscal limits for law enforcement to combat violence of all types.

