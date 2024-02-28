PM Philip J Pierre urges youth of Saint Lucia on unlocking their hidden potential

Prime Minister Philip J Pierre addresses the youth of Saint Lucia to stay away from the pursuit of crime and unlock their hidden potential.

Prime Minister Philip J Pierre recently addressed the youth of Saint Lucia in the Regional Symposium: Violence as a Public Health Issue – The Crime Challenge, held during the CARICOM meeting. His message stated, that youngsters should stay away from the pursuit of crime and focus on unlocking their hidden potential.

PM Philip J Pierre stated, “To our young men in particular, those who are attracted to gangs and the pursuit of crime, there are no Nobel prizes, there is only confinement within prison bars and premature deaths, you can gain prosperity and genuine glory by unlocking your hidden talents through legitimate, honourable pursuits.”

This speech of PM Philip J Pierre at the Symposium event addressed the people of Saint Lucia to do the work that takes their lives to a road full of glory and respect. The young men of the country should be a strong foundation pillar for their development.

This quote directly addresses the issue of reducing the crime rate in the country which is also the central theme of the Regional Symposium event.

This shows that PM Philip J Pierre is very concerned about the youth of his country, who are an asset to their growing economy.

This quote mentions the “Public Health Approach” to tackling the country’s crime rate, a concept discussed at the symposium.

This approach includes raising awareness among the youth of the country by staying away from criminal activities and working towards the betterment of society and the environment by educating themselves and promoting a better living condition for themselves and their families.

This emphasizes the message that getting influenced by negativity and getting attracted to gangs and crime is the worst they can do to themselves and their families, there is no Nobel Prize in the world of crime, there is only confinement within prison bars and ignoble and premature deaths.