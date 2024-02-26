PM Gaston Browne visits Adele School for Special Children, interacts with students

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda- Gaston Browne visited the Adele School for Special Children to meet the principal and students on Thursday.

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda- Gaston Browne visited the Adele School for Special Children to meet the principal and students on Thursday. He expressed pleasure and said that the environment was refreshed with the broad smiles of the children.

During the visit, Prime Minister Gaston Browne held a productive engagement with the principal and staff of the institution and participated in several activities with children. The discussion with the principal focused on the ways of the enhancement of the curriculum of the school.

PM Browne also promised that the government of Antigua and Barbuda would work for the upliftment of the school. He added that the government will improve the services which will enhance the education of the students, making them flourish in the future.

Prime Minister Browne further met with the students and lauded their happiness and smiles. He listened to the students and talked about their planning for the future such as work and family life. He expressed pleasure and added that the students have great thoughts in their minds regarding their lives and careers. which is great.

Further, the current affairs session was also held during the engagement where PM Browne asked questions to the students about the daily happenings. They actively participated in the session and answered the questions, showcasing the skills they learned at the Adele School.

While expressing delight, PM Browne noted that he has spent great time with differently abled students of the school. The meeting was filled with joy as students created memories with him through different activities.

He mentioned that the students are talented and work hard to cope with their circumstances and make valuable contributions to society. PM Browne also commended the principal and staff of the Adele School for their exceptional work and added that they have made it possible for these students to thrive in different fields.

He said that he is truly impressed with their work and said that these are special members of the society. Before leaving the school, PM Browne asked the teachers for some recommendations for improving students and creating a platform for them to polish their knowledge and skills.