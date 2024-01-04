PM Gaston Browne to improve water production, roads, agriculture sector in 2024

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda- Gaston Browne pledged to improve water production, repair roads, develop infrastructure and adopt steps for agriculture development. During his New Year address, he said that a significant investment will be made in these areas of progress in 2024.

Outlining his agenda for the New Year, PM Browne said that the quality of life of the citizens of Antigua and Barbuda will be their paramount agenda and the work will be done through proper consistency in the provision of the water.

He said that the investment will be scaled up in these sectors as they are aiming for the enhancement of the reliability of water production and distribution in 2024. He announced that the staff at APUA have been instructed to work hard for efficient results and ensure high standards of performance.

PM Browne also referred to 2024 as the year of opportunities as Antigua and Barbuda are all set to host the United Nations 4th SIDS conference and several Cricket World Cup matches. Notably, nine international matches will be played in the country, such as England, Australia, and West Indies cricket teams.

On the preparation of the events, PM Browne added that the country is gearing up for the upcoming events and making full preparations for them.

Due to the staging of the events, thousands of people, government representatives, private sector organisations, non-governmental organisations, international financial institutions and many others will visit the country and bring numerous opportunities for the economy of Antigua and Barbuda.

Besides this, he added that the events will also be helpful in promoting the local producs and offerings of the country. He said that the activities would showcase the hospitality and attractions of the country and position the country as the hotspot destination.

It will portray the capacity of the country as a society and make it a major country in the world.

PM Browne noted that the guests will witness the charm and acknowledge the appeal of the country during their visit. With the offerings of the beautiful destination, the tourists will want to come back to the sunkissed environment, he added.