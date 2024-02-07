PM Gaston Browne meets HC Amit Telang, discusses key areas of cooperation

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda- Gaston Browne, met with the High Commissioner of India to Guyana- Amit Telang, on Tuesday.

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, met with the High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Amit Telang, on Tuesday. Both leaders discussed the areas of cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, HC Amit Telang presented his letters of introduction to PM Browne and expressed pleasure in discussing the ways of enhancing diplomatic ties between India and Guyana. The prime minister extended gratitude to the government of India for their continued support and said that their efforts have maintained the friendly ties between the two countries for so long.

Besides this, the meeting also featured a discussion on the areas of deepening investment and trade between Guyana and India. PM Browne also recalled the initiatives taken out by the government of India for the upliftment of these sectors.

He said that plans like the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation and the International Solar Alliance have contributed a lot in the areas of investment and trade. While talking about these initiatives, PM Browne noted that these steps ensured the strong relations between the two countries.

Further, HC Amit Telang also appreciated PM Gaston Browne and the government of Antigua and Barbuda for their consistent support in maintaining these relations. He said that both the countries shared warm and cordial relations as there is a lot in common between the culture and heritage of these nations.

He also shed light on the common values upon which the friendly relations have depended. HC Telang said that both countries have common goals towards food security, agriculture, and climate change. Due to these areas, Antigua and India have been sharing cordial ties and helping each other in these areas of potential cooperation.

In addition to that, Prime Minister Browne reaffirmed the commitment of the government of Antigua and Barbuda to work closely with the government of India and its people for the enhancement of these ties.

He said that the discussion was held on common shared values between the two countries and the ways of increasing cooperation in the investment and economic sectors. The prime minister also underscored the importance of the relations between the two countries and said that they will explore new ways and work closely in several matters of concern.

He said that India is a significant friend of Antigua and Barbuda and the focus will be made to strengthen it further.

Furthermore, High Commissioner Telang also met with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Anthony Liverpool and other senior officials.