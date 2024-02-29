PM Gaston Browne meets Brazilian President Lula, lauds efforts in reducing hunger

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda- Gaston Browne met with President of Brazil Luiz Lula da Silva and exchanged dialogues on the reduction of poverty and inequality.

Guyana: Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda- Gaston Browne met with President of Brazil Luiz Lula da Silva and exchanged dialogues on the reduction of poverty and inequality. He lauded the effort of Brazil to end hunger throughout the Americas.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 46th Regular CARICOM Heads of Government Conference in Guyana. During the discussion, PM Browne added that the contribution of Brazil in mitigating poverty and inequality across the Americas is remarkable.

He also talked about the ways of enhancing cooperation and collaboration between Antigua and Barbuda and Brazil. PM Browne also asked the country its position within the G20 to advocate the CARICOM Member states on several concerning issues such as Climate Change, access to financing, and problems of the small island developing states.

Talking about the investment framework of countries, PM Browne mentioned that the meeting has enhanced the trade and investment framework between the two countries. He also extended gratitude to Brazil for its support for the Loss and Damage Fund, calling it “survival of the planet.”

PM Browne also invited President Lula to the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States which will be held in Antigua and Barbuda from May 27 to 30, 2024.

Besides this, the prime minister also took the CARICOM meeting as the platform for engaging with several other diplomatic leaders. On the last day, he also held a dialogue with the delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He met with Adel Al-Jubeir- Minister of State of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia and said that the meeting opened doors to several opportunities for trade and investment between the two countries.

PM Browne also extended gratitude to the country for its support towards the expansion of the University of the West Indies, Five Island Campus. He said that the relations between the two countries have showcased global leadership which is based on mutual respect and shared values.

Minister Al-Jubeir also lauded PM Browne for his leadership on the global stage for several matters and said that they looked forward to enhancing the partnership between the two countries. He said that the meeting is also aimed at enhancing investment opportunities for the countries.

The discussion also shed light on the plans and ideas for achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals and said that the work would be done to support and contribute towards the enhancement of the Small Island Developing States.

Furthermore, he also met with Ghana’s nominee for the port of Secretary-General of the Commonwealth- Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and exchanged dialogues for the CARICOM meeting. PM Browne talked about education, investment, climate change, skills, education, mobility, labour markets, start-ups, and the plight of Small Island Developing States.